THE SHIAWASSEE HUMANE SOCIETY (SHS) was presented with a $2,000 check on behalf of the cast and crew from the production of the poignant Man’s Best Friend movie that premiered in September at the Owosso NCG Cinemas. Corunna native Anthony Hornus, who directed the movie, was in attendance for the Sunday afternoon check presentation. Man’s Best Friend was produced by Collective Development Inc. and aligned with The Red, White and Blue Project, a nonprofit organization aiding in the creation of veteran-themed films.

The majority of the movie was filmed in Corunna and Owosso, and included a number of scenes filmed at SHS.

Shown are Kaylie Brittain with Hank, SHS Executive Director Sue Osika, current SHS Board President Pat Skvarenina, former SHS President/current board member Chris Newell, Tony Hornus and Robert Ash with Big Papa. Big Papa and Hank had parts in the movie, along with 10 other canines.

Man’s Best Friend is available to stream through online venues. Groups interested in viewing it on the big screen need to have their local theaters connect to mycinema.live/content/mans–best–friend.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)