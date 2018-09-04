(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

The Owosso Community Players kick off their 2018-19 season with “Mamma Mia!” at the Lebowsky Center in Owosso beginning Friday, Sept. 7. The cast and live orchestra have been rehearsing since June and will perform the musical eight times over the course of two weekends, with the opening performance scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sept. 7. Tickets are on sale at www.owossoplayers.com or through the OCP Box Office, (989) 723-4003.

Based on the hit songs of Swedish pop/dance group ABBA, this popular musical ran for 14 years in New York City, making it the ninth longest-running show on Broadway. With hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Super Trooper,” the story comes alive through dance and song.

The story takes place on a fictional Greek island, where Sophie (Isa Rodriguez) is about to marry fiancé Sky (Charlie Hoch). She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but she doesn’t know who he is. Through entries in her mother’s diary, Sophie discovers there are three possible fathers, played by Michael Windnagle, Chad DeKatch and Rusty Broughton. They all arrive on the island, much to the surprise of Sophie’s mother, Donna (Amanda DeKatch), who has reunited with two former singing group pals, Tanya (Alissa Britten) and Rosie (Stephanie Banghart).

Garrett Bradley directs the show, with choreography by Erica Duffield. The vocal director is Rachael Cupples. The pit orchestra is conducted by Matt Meuwsee. Supporting characters are played by Isabella Abuan, Josh Holliday, Keenan Kangas, Isaac Orr and Grace Rosen. Ensemble members include Nichole Brooks, Zach Crawford, Rachael Cupples, Rachael Dahl, Erica Duffield, Taylor Engel, Selina Gaines, Miles Hayes, Devyn Johnston, Mary Maurer, Katie McCarthy, Frankie Nevin, Melvin Renfrow, Nick Richardson, Emma Smith, Alexa Stechschulte and Emma Wykes.

After debuting on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., “Mamma Mia!” will be performed twice – at 3 and 8 p.m. – the following day, Saturday, Sept. 8, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9. The schedule will be the same the following weekend, with performances at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept 14, at 3 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16. Tickets are $22.50 for adults, $20.50 for students and seniors, and $14.50 for children 12 and under. All ticket prices include the $1.50 service fee.

The OCP Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. During show weeks, the Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 4 to 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, or for additional information, persons can call (989) 723-4003 or visit www.owossoplayers.com.

Shown during rehearsal on Tuesday, Aug. 28 are (from left) “Mamma Mia!” cast members Grace Rosen, playing Ali; Isa Rodriguez, playing Sophie; and Isabelle Abuan, playing Lisa.