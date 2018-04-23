MAKEUP BY KENDRA LEIGH is a new Owosso business owned and operated by Kendra Leigh Matthies, a local bridal/commercial makeup artist. At just 20 years old, Matthies completed training at the Multimedia Makeup Academy in Troy, after changing her career plan to be a veterinarian due to a hip injury.

Growing up in Owosso and attending Owosso Public Schools, she was always exploring what she could achieve through makeup: often helping her friends with makeup application during high school.

Makeup by Kendra Leigh is located at 102 W. Main Street. Matthies has painted the interior in bright white with urban accents that includes a sitting area for bridal parties. Yes – she can accommodate entire parties needing her makeup expertise.

Referencing the makeup brands she plans to carry and utilize, she shared, “I want to be different. Unique.” Instead of typical, commercial makeup lines, Matthies will offer various independent brands that she has researched herself.

Business hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday by appointment.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)