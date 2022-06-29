GATHERED AT OWOSSO CHARTER TWP. Fire Department Station 2 on Tuesday afternoon are Dick Gute (Battalion Chief), Dave Dwyer (firefighter), Max Fiddler (firefighter), Mike Thornburg (Battalion Chief), Trenton Burke (Lt./firefighter), Mike Law (firefighter), Keith Maike (Main Beverage Co. Owner/Operator), Doug Alley (Main Beverage Co. General Manager) and Gordan McKinnon (Main Beverage Co. driver).

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

Keith Maike, owner of Main Beverage Co. in Owosso, working with a national program through Anheuser-Busch to distribute emergency drinking water, assisted in delivering 98 cases of water to the Owosso Charter Twp. Fire Department on N. M-52 on Tuesday afternoon. Shown is the Main Beverage Co. truck in front of the fire station along with a number of fire department staff and Main Beverage team members.

Maike shared that Main Beverage has already donated water to other fire area departments including Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop and is planning on another donation to Chesaning. Main Beverage, in business for 61-years, has a history of strong community support and this is the second year the company has been involved in the water program. The Anheuser-Busch program was actually organized as a response to offering disaster relief, Maike explained.

“They [Annheuser-Busch] also realized there was a need for the firefighters to help relieve some of their expenses in distributing water. So the program expanded from disaster relief to first-responder assistance,” Maike stated.

Mike Law, firefighter with Owosso Charter Twp., expressed how grateful he is for the program and for Main Beverage. He shared he first learned about the program when he had seen a pallet of water in Chesaning during a mutual aid fire and was then inspired to apply through Anheuser-Busch for Owosso Township.

“Annheuser-Busch does this nationwide,” Law shared, mentioning that a company representative he had talked to would “really like to get a pallet in every fire station.” The shelf life for the water is roughly one year.

“If we have a big fire, we will share it with everybody,” Law stated.