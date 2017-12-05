THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS is spectacularly displayed at the Wilder home on the corner of Stewart and Coventry streets in Owosso. Utilizing over 40,000 lights in every color in the spectrum, owner Steve Wilder is passionate about decorating for the holiday season. However, he does not stop with the simple stringing of lights on bushes and trees across his corner property. Wilder “designs” how to best utilize his lights and outside Christmas decorations, and choreographs everything to music. The music, which is synced by his daughter, Brook, is played out loud to the neighborhood, or enthusiasts may tune into a channel to enjoy from their vehicles. It’s a bit like watching the ballet, though the performers are lights: not dancers.

Wilder, who has owned the home for about nine years, is as enthusiastic for Christmas as ever. This year, his display will be available on Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and then also Friday through Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. The lights will be up until January 1. Temporary curbside viewing/parking is available from the western edge of Coventry Street.

Why does he do it? Wilder shared that it is “about giving to the kids.” This year, after suffering from pneumonia in August and now struggling through related health issues, he was almost forced to postpone until another year. Yet, his three children; Brook, Steven and Reese, his wife, Casey, and a number of family friends stepped up to help out – to make the magic happen. It took the group over two months to accomplish the feat, too. In 2016, over 23,000 lights were used, but this year, the Wilder family went bigger with 40,000 lights. It is now their goal to enlarge the display every year.

“Growing up, there weren’t a lot of places around with lots of lights,” Wilder shared. “I wanted to create it right here in my own town, in Owosso. Let the kids enjoy the event. Plus, I’m so thankful for spending a lot of time with my family doing this, and thankful for Walmart for keeping all the lights in stock, too.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)