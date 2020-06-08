MAGGIE GALILEI, a Republican candidate for Woodhull Township Treasurer, is formally announcing her candidacy.

“I am passionate about our community and want to do my part to keep Woodhull Township thriving,” Galilei stated. She believes her background and experience will provide Woodhull Township residents a sense of confidence in her ability to serve the community. She is committed to running as a “transparent, efficient, open and honest” individual. She plans to be available to residents, utilizing her ability to recognize legal matters “that could impact our township.”

Galilei has a bachelor of science in business administration, an associate degree in a legal assistant/paralegal program. She was the head cashier at the Major Corporation for 10 years, and worked as an insurance claim specialist and in legal litigation for 30 years. She is presently working as the Woodhull Township Deputy Clerk and Park Treasurer.

“Vote in the primary on August 4. Your vote counts,” she shared.

