Lynne’s Restaurant, owned and operated by Tim and Tracy Ozarowski, celebrated with a grand opening ceremony on Monday, Nov. 23. The family-owned business is located on W. Main Street and offers a menu including burgers, sandwiches, salads and hand-battered, fried appetizers. Also included on the menu are homemade, Flint-style Coneys, which are sure to be a draw.

The couple grew up in the Durand area and have lived there most of there lives with children now attending all four Durand schools. Tim and Tracy are excited to open their new restaurant business.

“I have worked in a few different restaurants for over 22 years and have loved it. My husband has also worked in them and is an amazing cook,” Tracy shared.

Temporary opening hours will be from 4 to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and on Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. Once the pandemic passes, Lynne’s will be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday.