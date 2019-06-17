LUKE TULLER, a sophomore at Corunna High School, was among the models that participated in the city of Corunna’s Vintage Fashion Show on Wednesday, June 12. Luke can be seen wearing one of Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer’s West Point uniforms, which Sawyer called his “summer whites.” Sawyer graduated from West Point in 1989 as a captain.

The fashion show was just the latest event celebrating the city’s sesquicentennial. Upcoming events include a tribute concert featuring Shiatown & Topper Most at McCurdy Park on Wednesday, July 3; two days of fireworks at McCurdy Park, on July 3 and Thursday, July 4; and a Dynamic West Star Lab Planetarium Show at the Corunna Community Center on Tuesday, July 23.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)