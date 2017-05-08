Community Cats of Owosso is offering a series of dates again this year to spay/neuter cats at a greatly reduced cost. Prices range from $25 to $40 per cat, with discounts for multiple cats. To date, the organization has sent nearly 1,500 cats from the county to near-by grant-funded clinics. The focus of Community Cats is to help people who have large numbers of cats (barn cats and colonies). But we also work with individuals who have one or two.

Spay/Neuter dates include: May 11, June 8, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, and Nov. 9. Cats are brought to the DPW garage at 522 Milwaukee St. at 6:30 a.m. on these dates, and then are picked up the following morning at 9:30 a.m. The clinic keeps the cats over night.

We encourage people to use this service to get their cats fixed to reduce spraying, fighting, yowling, and, most of all, unwanted kittens. Fixed cats are better neighbors.

Interested persons may call Betsy Goodin at (989) 723-4465 or Lori Bailey at (989) 723-0064 to register and for more information.