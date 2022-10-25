(Courtesy Photo/David-Lorne Photography)

Bruce L. Cook, 93, President of the Cook Family Foundation, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 14 at Memorial Healthcare per his obituary at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.

Cook became the guide of philanthropic efforts behind the Cook Family Foundation, which was established in 1979 by his parents, Donald and Florence-etta Cook. Cook helped navigate the nonprofit for numerous years, consistently giving of his time and understanding to support the Shiawassee County community and beyond. He leaves behind a unique legacy of giving that is rarely paralleled.

Cook was born Dec. 30, 1928 in Owosso and graduated from Owosso High School in 1946. He went on to attend the University of Michigan, obtaining his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration – and a renown lifelong love for U. of M. He married Jacqueline Priebe in California in 1953 while serving as a U.S. Navy officer during the Korean War.

Returning to Michigan, he built over five hundred houses in Port Huron and Niles prior to returning to Owosso in 1971 where he joined his father at Wolverine Sign Works. Cook was president at Wolverine Sign Works until his retirement in 2009.

Continuing with his passion for the University of Michigan, Cook personally recruited hundreds of students. He enjoyed Wolverine sports, buying football season tickets for over seventy years and attending many basketball and softball games. The Hayo-Went-Ha Camps, the Shiawassee Family YMCA and the Friends of the Shiawassee River were among several organizations he strongly and personally supported.

Cook is survived by his wife; sons, Paul (Laurie) Cook and Thomas Cook (Anna Owens); grandchildren, Bailey (Thomas) Leppert, Isaac Cook, Abigail Cook (Eduard Heijkoop) and Augustus Cook (Krystal Marsh).

A funeral and communion service were held Friday, Oct. 21 at Christ Episcopal Church with burial and military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life honoring Bruce Cook is planned for 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Owosso Performing Arts Center at Owosso High School.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Episcopal Church or the Shiawassee Family YMCA.

To read his entire obituary, visit www.nelson-house.com. For more on the Cook Family Foundation, visit www.cookfamilyfoundation.org.