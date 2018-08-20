JOHN FATTAL begins the 2018-19 school year this Thursday, Aug. 23 as the superintendent of the Corunna Public Schools (CPS), following the retirement of Dave Moore. In addition to being born in Shiawassee County and graduating from Corunna High School in 1983, Fattal has raised his family in the community he loves. His three sons, Johnny, Josh and Jerod, are all graduates of Corunna High School.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this district,” Fattal shared recently. “It is something I care about from the bottom of my heart. We have so many good people here, both in our school system and throughout the community. We have a lot of work to do, but it has been a blast every day so far.”

When Fattal speaks of why he is proud to be a Cavalier, the superlatives flow from the former journalist and broadcaster. He is very proud of the district’s 13th Year program that allows students to attend college for a year, free of charge, after completing their high school requirements, as well as the CTE program, which includes newer classes like AMPED and GIC. AMPED combines algebra with manufacturing processes and entrepreneurial design to teach practical applications of algebra. GIC (Geometry in Construction) teaches practical applications of geometry.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

When it was announced earlier this year that Dave Moore would be retiring as the superintendent of Corunna Public Schools, there were plenty of candidates to replace him. One man, however, stood out among the rest, and that was Assistant Superintendent John Fattal.

Fattal was a member of the Corunna High School graduating class of 1983, and he served as Moore’s second in command for three years. Before becoming an educator in 1994, Fattal served as the sports editor and then the managing editor of The Independent Newspaper.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in social science and language arts from U of M-Flint in 1994, Fattal taught language arts in the Owosso Public Schools for four years until coming home to the Corunna Public Schools. Since then he has coached athletic teams, taught social studies and language arts at Corunna Middle School, and language arts at Corunna High School. He then moved into administration, spending time as the assistant principal of the high school, the principal of the middle school, and the principal and curriculum director at Nellie Reed. He was promoted to assistant superintendent in 2015.

Fattal has some big shoes to fill, due to Moore’s impressive list of accomplishments as superintendent. Not only does Fattal take over a school system that is in good shape financially, but he is benefitting from the district-wide rightsizing Moore oversaw and the school bond Moore helped secure. Fattal credits Moore with really setting the Corunna Public Schools up for success.

“Dave left us in fantastic shape,” Fattal explained. “We had a lot of challenges we were faced with by having to right-size our district, and he showed great leadership in accomplishing that. Similarly, our facilities needed repair, and how he guided us to pass our bond, that legacy will live on. We are financially solvent, we have our largest kindergarten class in years coming in this year, we have great facilities and we’ve hired two additional teachers to keep our class sizes low. We are in great shape, and a lot of that is due to Dave’s hard work. He did not leave us in a position where I have to pick up the pieces.”