FUNNY PAGES on N. Washington Street is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The front window to the left of the central door of the Owosso hobby and comic book store had been busted in a burglary attempt on Friday, Sept. 8, though within hours, the window had been replaced through anonymous community members. The store is owned by Arv Warstler, who has been an active community contributor for many years.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Funny Pages Hobbies & Comics at 113 N. Washington St., Owosso was burglarized sometime after midnight on Friday, Sept. 8. A single person shattered the front window of the popular, long-time Owosso business, owned and operated by Arv Warstler. Warstler and his wife reside in an apartment directly above the store. His wife heard the noise, and upon her investigation, the suspect exited the store, directly passing her and heading south down Washington Street. The male suspect is described as medium build and was wearing dark clothing. He is reputed to have stolen an assortment of skateboard LED wheels, and skateboarding items. The suspect left behind a stack of skateboards he had collected; possibly when he was startled and took off. The couple was uninjured in the process.

The Owosso police are investigating the case. If anyone witnessed anything, or has related information, call (989) 725-0580.

Warstler sells skateboards, accessories, vinyl records, comic books, trading cards, model railroading items, and other hobby items in his downtown Owosso store. He is extremely active in the community, and a strong supporter of the teenage and youth crowd in the area. His store has remained popular to that group for decades, and Warstler has continuously worked to make them comfortable at his business; even offering gaming tables at the back of his store.

Anonymous community members immediately repaired Warstler’s front window for him. A new window was put in place by 1:30 p.m. on Friday.