Funny Pages Hobbies & Comics at 113 N. Washington St., Owosso was broke into sometime after midnight on Friday, Sept. 8. A single person shattered the front window of the popular, long-time Owosso business, owned and operated by Arv Warstler. Warstler and his wife reside in an apartment directly above the store. His wife heard the noise, and upon investigating, the suspect exited the store, directly passing her and heading south down Washington Street. The male suspect is described as medium build and was wearing dark clothing. He is reputed to have stolen an assortment of skateboard LED wheels, and some collectible trucks. The suspect left behind a stack of skateboards he had collected; possibly when he was startled and took off. The couple was uninjured in the process.

Warstler sells skateboards, accessories, vinyl records, comic books, trading cards, model railroading items, and other hobby items in his downtown Owosso store. He is extremely active in the community, and a strong supporter of the teenage and youth crowd in the area. His store has remained popular to that group for decades, and Warstler has continuously worked to make them comfortable at his business; even offering gaming tables at the back of his store.

The Owosso Police are investigating the case. If anyone witnessed anything, or has related information, call (989) 725-0580.