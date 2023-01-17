Jon Michael Fuja, 74, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Jan. 6 at Spectrum Health Center in Grand Rapids. A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life was held Saturday, Jan. 14 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.

Jon was born in Durand and graduated from Durand High School in 1966. He was a pillar of the community for decades.

Jon married Vicki A. Hines in 1966 and they had two daughters, Kimberly and Michelle, and were blessed with an adoptive daughter, Jane, in 2017.

In 1979, Jon opened Jon Michael’s Jewelers, along with his wife Vicki and his sister, Deanna Kleitsch. He retired and sold the business in early August 2022 to Darren Garrison and Jennifer Boyd.

Jon was a member of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as president in 1986, 1996 and 2007; a member of the Durand Rotary Club from 1980-1999, serving as president in 1989; he was a founding member of the Durand Vernon Ambulance Service in 1967, that served Durand until 1972; in 1989, Mike cofounded the End of Summer Cruisin’ Car Show with Dave Johnson; and he was recognized as the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2009.

Jon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vicki; their children: Kim (Paul) Marsh, Michelle Ives and Jane Bobick; his grandchildren, Payton, Addyson and Torin; and many nieces and nephews.