TWO SCHOLARSHIPS were awarded to local graduating seniors at the SAW meeting on Thursday, June 20. Braxton Hay (left) and Gabrielle Gaboury were awarded the first two $250 scholarships from the group. Elizabeth Wehman (second from left), the president and founder of SAW, and SAW Vice President Meline Scheidel presented the scholarships.

(Courtesy Photo/Emily Lawson Photography)

The motto of the Shiawassee Area Writers (SAW) is, “Everyone has a story to share.” SAW was formed as a way to encourage writers on their journey to publication and even beyond, so the group’s members were overjoyed to help young writers pursue their dreams.

Earlier this year, SAW created a scholarship program for local Shiawassee County graduating seniors, and on Thursday, June 20, the group had the pleasure of awarding two $250 scholarships to two local students pursuing careers in writing. Each submitted an application, a letter of reference from a writing teacher and a 2,500-word writing excerpt. The winners of the 2019 scholarships were Braxton Hay and Gabrielle Gaboury.

Hay is a 2019 graduate of Owosso High School (OHS) whose letter of reference was submitted by OHS English teacher Jeffrey Barter. Hay will soon be pursuing a double major in English and Psychology at Michigan State University.

Gaboury is a homeschooled student from Durand who would like to attend a writing workshop in Missouri for aspiring writers. Gaboury submitted an excerpt from a piece she is in the process of completing.

The SAW writing group was started in the spring of 2017 and significant interest has swelled the group to 34 members. Last year, the group published its first anthology, “Winter in the Mitten.” Portions of the book’s sales contributed to the scholarships. In September, the group will be publishing its second anthology, “Spring in the Mitten,” which will highlight the writing of 22 of the group’s members.

SAW hopes to expand its scholarship program in the coming years to increase the size or number of scholarships offered. More information about SAW can be found at www.shiareawriters.com, or by searching for “Shiawassee Area Writers” on social media. The group meets twice monthly, in the community room at Oliver Woods Retirement Village or at the Corunna branch of the CDL. Contact President Elizabeth Wehman, at (989) 277-1772, for meeting dates and times.