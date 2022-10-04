(Courtesy Photo)

Many people in the Owosso/Corunna area are familiar with local photographer Thomas Leaf’s presence, usually on the sidelines, at innumerable school events – covering football, band, swimming, volleyball, soccer and other scholastic happenings. Leaf has become a community fixture, commonly viewed with a ball cap, jacket and perpetual camera around his neck. For fifteen years, he has attended events in Owosso and Corunna to take photos with his own equipment, on his own time and then sharing the thousands of photos he captures with parents/guardians online – all for free. Leaf does not charge for the use of his photos, though he does appreciate the gratitude and acknowledgement of his work when he is offered it. He also discourages using his photos as a sideline opportunity to make a quick buck by selling his work illegally. It has happened, but Leaf continues to offer the photos at no cost, knowing he is sharing precious memories to those who might not have an adequate camera, the know-how or ability to take photos of their kids at events. Leaf does – and he is good at the task.

Leaf’s father was a photographer and he encouraged his children to participate in taking photos. Leaf went to Corunna Schools and has lived in the Owosso area for most of his life, minus a brief time in Linden. He came from a large family, which included seven biological siblings and three stepsiblings. In discussing his father, Leaf stated, “We grew up with cameras in our hands.” He fondly recalls his first camera: a Keystone with interchangeable lenses.

While growing up, his father had a color darkroom in the basement and Leaf spent considerable time there processing color film. “We would develop and print in the basement darkroom,” he explained, offering that the difference between processing film in color vs. black-and-white is that a color darkroom has to be totally dark – an aspect he didn’t really care for when his siblings were upstairs watching television and he was stuck in the darkroom for too much time.

For those born in more recent decades, film predates digital cameras and involves a strip or sheet of a transparent base with a light-sensitive emulsion on one side. Processing film is/was an art form of it’s own genre. The same is true for photographers from the film era and though many of the techniques have carried over into digital photography, film involved a heightened knowledge of manual camera use, exposure, contrast, resolution, depth-of-field and more. Film also required more discipline since the photographer was limited by a set number of exposures per roll of film.

Leaf shared he has been involved in photography for decades, including while in school. “I always loved it,” he said, highlighting that he is actually happiest while taking wildlife and nature photos.

He has now retired in recent months, having worked as a paramedic and technician in electronics and traveled through many countries, always taking his cameras with him. How did he become involved with school sports photography? Roughly 15 years ago, Leaf found himself taking photos of the neighbor children playing soccer. He began attending games at the time, sometimes taking 20 digital photos or so at an event. He now averages 200 photos or more – and for every hour he spends at an athletic event, it takes him two to three hours to edit the photos. So a two-hour football game might take four-to-six hours to edit. Leaf uses Photoshop Elements for his editing software: cropping, color correcting and adjusting the exposure of the images he creates. Then he sets his photos free across posts on Facebook, sharing his passion for the community, the kids and the schools: a passion that shows in the faces of those he captures. Leaf takes photos of the “popular” kids, the “not-so-popular” kids, the athletes, non-athletes, crowd-goers and everyone between.

Expressing his caution to only share posts of photos that won’t “embarrass kids,” Leaf explained he continues to give-away his photos simply because of the “kids and their excitement when they see their pictures … and the teaching aspect of it.” Leaf is always handing out photography advice and continues to work with students interested in becoming photographers or improving photography skills.

“This is keeping me from sitting around on my couch. I gotta get up and go. These kids have a lot of energy and teenagers are fun. I try to be a good influence. I try to demonstrate good sportsmanship and good citizenship,” Leaf stated.

Time and use have taken a toll on some of his equipment, though. He knows his lenses need to be professionally cleaned and his cameras need refurbishing or replacing. However, he keeps on, not wanting to disappoint the kids.

Leaf currently does not have an active website, but his photos can be viewed on Facebook.