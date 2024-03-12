(Courtesy Photo)

Three students from Salem Lutheran School in Owosso have been named local winners in the 55th annual America and Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance. The three students who earned first place, second place and third place awards for their school are Evee Forke – first, Nevaeh Rose – second and Meriel Baker – third. All three received award certificates for their achievement. As the school’s first place winner Evee’s name will also be engraved on a plaque for permanent display in the school.

Evee’s first place essay now advances to the state level competion, from which the top ten essays in Michigan will be selected. The top 10 statewide winners who will be announced on Thursday, April 11 will each receive a plaque, a medallion and a cash award of $1,055. Farm Bureau Insurance will also be presenting each top ten statewide school with a $1,055 check, along with an additional $555 if the school was sponsored by a Farm Bureau Insurance agent.

The traditional annual America and Me Essay Contest Awards Day is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 in Lansing. The top 10 Students and their teachers from across the state will be invited to participate in the day-long group recognitions. In the event we are not able to meet in person, the students still receive their awards and recognitions for their commendable achievement.

Several thousand eighth grade students from nearly 200 Michigan schools participated in the 2023-2024 America and Me Essay Contest which was conducted with the help of Farm Bureau Insurance agents across the state. The topic of the 2023-2024 contest was “My Personal Michigan Hero.’’ Evee should take great pride in advancing to the state level competition.

A team of finalist judges, including a top Michigan government official as well as the sponsoring teachers of last year’s top two Statewide winners will determine the ranking of the top ten statewide winners this year.

Started in 1968 and open to all Michigan eighth grade students, the America and Me Essay Contest encourages Michigan youngsters to explore the greatness of America and its people. As a sponsor of the contest, Farm Bureau Insurance has eamed 11 national awards from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge.