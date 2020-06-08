Tony Perry, a teacher at Salem Lutheran School in Owosso, has been awarded a James Madison Fellowship by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation of Alexandria, VA in its twenty-ninth annual fellowship competition.

A total of 49 fellowships were awarded in 2020. James Madison Fellowships support further study of American history by college graduates who aspire to become teachers of American history, government and/or civics in secondary schools, as well as by experienced secondary school teachers in the same subjects.

Tony Perry was selected for a James Madison Fellowship in competition with applicants from each state, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the nation’s island and trust territories. The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government, and expose secondary school students to accurate knowledge of constitutional heritage.

More information can be found at www.jamesmadison.gov.