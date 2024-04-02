LAINGSBURG’S RED Thunder Robotics excitedly accepted FIRST’s most prestigious blue banner IMPACT Award at their first event of the season at Kettering University in Flint.

(Courtesy Photo)

“This team’s commitment to growing all levels of FIRST in their community was ‘striking’…The team’s impact on their community is so powerful, it left the Judges seeing ‘Red’ and hearing ‘Thunder!’ FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a global program which uses robotics as a vehicle to engage youth and inspire them to become leaders and innovators in the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and Red Thunder Robotics from Laingsburg is doing just that within their community.”

The IMPACT award is a testament to a team’s dedication to bringing FIRST and STEM education to its community. Earning this award automatically advances Red Thunder Robotics to the State Championship held at Saginaw Valley State University from Thursday, April 4 through Saturday, April 6. They are now preparing for the State competition where they have an opportunity to earn one of five State Impact Award trophies and a golden ticket to the World finals in Houston.

Red Thunder Robotics was established in the fall of 2017 to supplement the curriculum of Laingsburg High School. In an intense six-week timespan beginning the first Saturday of January, students learn of their game theme and begin brainstorming and prototyping a robot which will complete the game’s challenges.

The game changes annually, so students must start from scratch each year. The team hums along like a small business ran by students: project managers hold weekly project update meetings and set deliverable deadlines; designers begin to take the two-dimensional concept, then model it in 3D using OnShape; photographers and videographers gather footage and interview team members to create their newest video; social media influencers are posting updates on behalf of the team, and fabricators are operating router tables, cleaning parts and assembling their robot according