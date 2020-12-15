MIKE REATH AND LYNN WEBSTER, local Christian musicians, will share a new Christmas musical “Child Of Hope” on Sunday, Dec. 20, in two area churches. Tom Hoose, pastor of Faith Church in Gaines, will host the musical at ll a.m. at 303 Walnut St., Gaines.

Doug Corwin, pastor of Corunna Church of the Nazarene, 230 N. Woodworth St., invites the public to come and enjoy it at 5 p.m.

“Over the years Lynn and I both have shared various Christmas musicals, plays, and cantatas with our church choirs, even Handel’s oratorio, ‘The Messiah,” shared vocalist Mike Reath. “Sharing Lynn’s songs and Diana Webster’s narrations provides a unique presentation that I’m confident people attending will enjoy.” The Christmas story is shared with both original songs and familiar songs.

Reath and Webster served as ministers of music at local churches before combining their music efforts as “Praise 2 Him.” They have recorded one CD, which will be available at the concerts.

(Courtesy Photo)