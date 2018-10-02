The Shiawassee County Area Brewers Society (SCABS) invites the public to join them at the Wrought Iron Grill (WIG) for the club’s 10-year anniversary celebration. The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 3 in the Mayfield Room. There will be a limited number of club logo t-shirts and pint glasses to be given out during the event.

The SCABS held their first meeting at the WIG in October 2008 and enjoy sharing brewing techniques and samples while teaching the art of home brewed beer. The club meets once per month at both club members’ homes and various off-site locations. More than just a brew club, the SCABS have made annual monetary donations to various local charities over the past several years, and have held several successful fundraising events. Several club members have been recognized through the years as award-winning home brewers in various statewide competitions.

Eric Hildebrand serves as the current club president, Dustin Nolph is vice president, with Lynne and Greg Gerding as secretary and treasurer, respectively. On behalf of the SCABS board and its members, all those interested in learning how to home brew, or anyone who just enjoys quality craft beer, come meet and celebrate with the group at the WIG on Oct. 3.