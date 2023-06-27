Carrie Joers and Marti Lameti.

(Courtesy Photos)

Artists Carrie Joers and Marti Liddle-Lameti have been honing their creative talents for decades. Between them, they’ve exhibited in Owosso, Shiawassee and Jackson Counties and beyond. They’ll be in town to showcase their unique artwork Wednesday, June 28.

This week Michigan ArtShare updated its exhibit at The Armory in downtown Owosso to reflect its new Urban/Rural Conversation Series. It will run from June 23 to Sept. 20. Joers and Lameti will be on hand to greet the public and fellow artisans from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28. Music will be provided by Zac Bru from Detroit Bureau of Sound. Wine and appetizers are also included, thanks to sponsors Theresa Kay’s Time for Flowers and Rathbun Public Relations. The event is free to the public.

Both Joers and Lameti find it fulfilling to come full circle with their rural and urban backgrounds. Each has lived in both settings.

“It’s great to be back home for this show,” exclaimed Lameti. “I paint with fibers. The tactile, visual and olfactory stimulation of working with textiles lends itself well to the inspiration I find in nature. Working in wools, silks and other fibers, as well as found objects, I am able to create art in a sustainable way, using recycled fabrics whenever possible.”

Joers is a realist painter who does reverse glass and oil paintings and fine art photography. The process of reverse glass painting in particular allows her to create her favorite parts of a piece first, which are “lovely details” such as eyelashes, wisping hair or the stamens of a flower.

Michigan ArtShare started the Urban/Rural Conversation project in 2019 as a way to create and promote connections between the four lower-Michigan urban and rural communities of Owosso, Jackson, Charlotte and Detroit using art and music as a shared language.

“Michigan is home to a robust art and music scene with so many talented folks to highlight and celebrate,” said Diane Wilson, founder and executive director of Michigan ArtShare. “Thanks to the generous support from our incredible partners, including the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, we have been able to bring this idea to fruition.”

The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, which owns and operates The Armory, has had a grant-funded partnership with the group since Michigan ArtShare started. Artwork is regularly changed in the building, according to Albert W. Martenis III, Armory Manager/Owner Representative.

“Our latest exhibition is also a perfect way to bring people in to not only experience exceptional art, but to see the historical landmark which was beautifully restored in 2017 by the chamber,” said Martenis.

The Armory provides modern workspaces, offices and suites as well as access to state-of-the-art conference rooms, a training center and business development resources. The chamber seeks to connect leaders and support entrepreneurs who will build an extraordinary Shiawassee region.

Joers’ and Lameti’s pieces will be on display through Wednesday, Aug. 16. Most artwork is for sale. People who can’t make the reception can see the exhibit by visiting The Armory between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Michigan ArtShare is a project of Michigan State University Extension in partnership with The Armory in Owosso, Art 634 in Jackson, Windwalker Underground Gallery in Charlotte, the chamber and generous donors and sponsors for the Urban/Rural Conversation Series.

For more information about The Armory or its Michigan ArtShare partnership, visit thearmoryproject.com or contact Martenis at 989-720-5056 or armory@shiawasseechamber.org. The chamber can be reached at 989-723-5149 or customerservice@shiawasseechamber.org.