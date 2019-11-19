THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE AUXILIARY hosted a linen sale fundraiser in the auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 8. Featuring some of the plush items for sale were Jackie Herd and Ginny Brooks.

The event included quilt sets, comforters, throws, sheets and even Sherpa-lined socks.

Memorial Auxiliary will also be hosting the upcoming jewelry and accessories event from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. Everything sold at the event is just $5 each. It is open to the public.

Proceeds will benefit ongoing hospital renovations.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)