EARNING 3RD- PLACE IN THE NATION for the creation of a video with the theme “Navigating the Future” were these Lincoln High School students, including (from left) Cole Comstock, McKayla Stamper, Alex Beal, Brianna Hunt and Hannah Bernath. Not shown but still involved in the video production were Haley Kenyon, Jasmine Jorgenson and Karynn Sherburn. The instructor was Michele Schmitz (far right). The announcement of the achievement was made during the school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 25. The video was also shown to those in attendance.

The students named their video “Twisted Compass.” It won 3rd-place in the National Alternative Education Association Video Contest, receiving a $200 award. The project was part of the MAEO STARS, or Michigan Alternative Education Organization Success, Teamwork, Recognition, Self-Esteem group. MAEO STARS is a vocational organization for students in high school alternative programs, helping kids to develop employable, scholastic and social skills that include team effort, competition – and fun.

According to Schmitz, Alex Beal developed the concept for the video with input offered by Haley Kenyon. Bernath and Stamper were the video editors and Comstock was the lead.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)