The Lincoln High School staff want to help celebrate the accomplishments of their students, of the graduating class of 2017, by asking community members to sponsor graduates by purchasing a graduation package for each student. For a $50 donation, students will receive a copy of their Lincoln High School yearbook, their cap and gown, and a small photography package including a class photo and an individual photo.

Community members may send their $50 donation to Lincoln High School, 645 Alger St., Owosso, MI 48867 or deliver it to the high school.