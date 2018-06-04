THE SHINY NEW LINC COMMUNITY PANTRY, inside the Lincoln High School building at 645 Alger St., in Owosso, was the location of an open house showcasing a bright, clean, fully stocked, food pantry. The pantry will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., even throughout the summer to any person in need of grocery items. No proof of residency is required to use the new facility, though a twice-per-month limit is in place. Everyone will be treated with dignity and respect. The pantry will include all types of grocery items, samples, cooking demonstrations, fresh produce (grown on-site), and access to other area resources and information. The project was organized through Shiawassee Hope and Owosso’s Lincoln High School, with generous support from the Greater Lansing Food Bank, 100+Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, the Youth Advisory Council (YAC), and particularly Lincoln High School students from the Rise & Grind Coffee group.

In February, 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area decided to support the Shiawassee Hope LINC Community Pantry. A portion of the proceeds from the group went toward purchasing the industrial-styled shelving units shown in the photo.

The Shiawassee Community Foundation YAC members donated funds for the freezer, while the Lincoln Rise & Grind Coffee students, under teacher Beth Kelley’s guidance, sold coffee, with part of their proceeds going to support the effort. Kelley shared that the students were “eager to be involved in every part of the process.”

Shown in the photo during the open house on Friday, May 22 were (from left) Samantha Ardelean, Karen Robinson, Deb Baughman, Abigail Webster, and Marlene Webster of Shiawassee Hope. Volunteer coordinator Dennis Sutherby is standing in the back.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)