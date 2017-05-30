LINCOLN ALTERNATIVE HIGH SCHOOL students, under the guidance of their teacher, Mrs. Rugenstein, helped place flags on graves to honor veterans Monday, May 22, at both Oak Hill and Hillcrest cemeteries, in preparation for Memorial Day.

Oak Hill Cemetery includes the plot dedicated to Civil War soldiers. There are over 2,000 veterans within this historic cemetery. Both cemeteries are located on S. Washington St., in Owosso.

(Courtesy Photo)