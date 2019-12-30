MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE invited the community to the W. King Street hospital campus on Monday, Dec. 23 for a truly special holiday event called “Lights of Love.” Over 200 participants of all ages arrived – mostly wearing cold-weather gear though the evening was unusually warm – to gather along the southeastern parking area near the main lobby and beam flashlights up at the hospital windows. The concept was to shine the lights primarily for the long-term residents as a way of communicating some Christmas cheer to people unable to get out and about.

Memorial Healthcare credited Dr. Ashraf Elbanna and Dr. Ramy Kurdi for “bringing this heart-warming holiday event to Memorial Healthcare and the Owosso community,” on a social media page.

A number of first responders including members of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were on hand to assist.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)