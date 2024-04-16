LIFE-SAVING AWARDS were presented by Sheriff Doug Chapman (left) to Deputies Devin Gray, Stacey Wilburn and Nathon Kirby on Tuesday, April 9. The awards were presented to the Deputies for their part in a Dec. 30, 2022 call in Caledonia Township. A call was received from Ronald Goldberg, a citizen that noticed a male in a vehicle, unresponsive. He had pulled the man from the vehicle and when deputies arrived they performed CPR and administered Narcan until the EMTs arrived to take over. Their actions saved the man’s life.

(Courtesy Photo)