LIEUTENANT Tony Pletscher of the Durand Police Department was one of the many local public figures who volunteered for the dunk tank at Durand’s 1st annual Rock the Block event, which took place in downtown Durand on Saturday, July 13.

Some of the other dunk tank volunteers included Robert Kerr 2nd-grade teacher Courtney Baker, Robert Kerr Principal Amy Holek, D-Railed Bar & Grill owners Bob Patsey and Bernie Friend, 2018 Durand High School graduate Jonah Gasiewicz and Durand Area Schools coaches Rick Winbigler, Lance Powell, Brian Hittle and Scott Winslow.

The event was sponsored by Rowe Professional Services Company; Wade Trim; Stomping Grounds; Waste Management; Nick’s Hometown Bar & Grill; Dave’s Muffler; Graff Chevrolet Durand; Déjà Vu Services; D-Railed Bar & Grill; Shaw’s Pharmacy & Gifts; the Durand Educational Foundation; Durand Memorial Library; Dr. Tirtha, DDS, and Associates; Durand Union Station, Inc.; the Durand Senior Care & Rehab Center; Riverside Market; and the Durand Rotary Club.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)