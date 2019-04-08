LIEUTENANT JONATHAN TAMAYO announced during the Salvation Army of Shiawassee County annual dinner on Monday, April 1 that he will be leaving the Owosso Citadel Corps at the end of June for a position in Chicago. Lt. Tamayo took over as lieutenant of the Owosso Citadel Corps in June 2015.

Lt. Tamayo will be taking a new position with the Salvation Army to be closer to his wife-to-be, Samantha Ardelean, who is currently a Ministry Discovery Intern at the Salvation Army in Genesee County and will begin Training College in Chicago this summer. The couple met in Shiawassee County, where Ardelean was raised, and they will tie the knot prior to moving to Chicago, in early May.

Lt. Tamayo is unsure of what position he will fill upon moving to Chicago, and he does not know who will be selected to fill his position in Owosso, although he expects both decisions to be revealed by the end of May.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

