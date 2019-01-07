THE LENNON LIONS gathered at the Venice Township Hall on Saturday, Dec. 22 to assemble and distribute food baskets, which is an annual tradition of the club.

The Lennon Lions were able to help 31 families this year, with the help of Waste Management, Venice Township firemen, the Lennon Wesleyan Church, the Lennon Methodist Church, Swartz Creek schools and many others who donated food items, money and time to help serve their communities.

(Courtesy Photo)