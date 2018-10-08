(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Lennon Village Council, after years of planning by a number of village officials, is now requesting bids to demolish the dilapidated window factory at 11705 E. Lennon Rd., formerly JT’s Continental Window Systems. The condemned structure has been vacant since January of 2013, and the Michigan Land Bank is pushing for the building to be demolished. Additionally, the village council is working closely with the Michigan Land Bank and the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership to coordinate the redevelopment of the site following the demolition.

The village council signed an RFP (request for proposals) on Friday, Sept 28, with a deadline for bid submissions of 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. After opening the bids, the council plans to select a contractor on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The south end of the building, facing E. Lennon Road, can be seen on Thursday, Oct. 4. The north end of the building, facing Tyler Drive near the intersection of N. Oak Street, is fenced off to keep people out of the large hole that has been slowly expanding over the years.