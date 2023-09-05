A 45-member cast at Lebowksy Center for Performing Arts will take the audience on the adventurous journey down the yellow brick road as they present The Wizard of Oz, this season’s opening musical directed by Garrett Bradley. Performances are Sept. 8, 9, 15, 16 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on September 9, 10, 16 & 17. Tickets are on sale now.

Pinkney native Ava Taube, a current Michigan State student, will make her Lebowsky debut as Dorothy. The Cowardly Lion/Zeke, Travis Williams, will also be making his musical debut in this show, although he previously wowed the audience at last December’s Holiday Show with his performance of “Oh Holy Night.” The Wicked Witch of the West/Miss Gulch, Dawn Sabourin of Clio, is not new to the role but IS new to the Lebowksy stage. “We are excited for audiences to enjoy the performances of these talented new actors,” Bradley said. “The Wizard of Oz is so familiar to older people, but we hope all the youngest audience members will fall in love with this story as have other generations.”

Other principal roles include some familiar faces: Michael Windnagle as The Scarecrow, /Hunk; Kaleb Kimerer as The Tin Man/Hickory; Sarah Hayner as Glinda/Aunt Em and Bryan Dryer as the Wizard/Professor Marvel. Twenty-eight munchkins from several area schools make up the rest of the cast, along with adult ensemble members.

A live orchestra conducted by Matt Meeuwse will provide the music from the pit. Choreography is by Taylor Engel of Impact Dance Collective.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and students and $21 for children 12 and under. All ticket prices include the $3 service charge. Purchase online at lebowskycenter.com or call the Box Office at (989) 723-4003. Box office hours are posted on the website.