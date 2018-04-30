Dr. Murray Howe, the youngest son of hockey great Gordie Howe, will appear at the Lebowsky Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 to share insights from his bestselling book “Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father.” Proceeds from this presentation will benefit the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and the Owosso Community Players (OCP). General admission is $20. Exclusive $60 tickets include reserved seating, an autographed book and a reception with the author from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

When Gordie Howe passed away, the world paused to acknowledge the legacy of the game’s greatest player. As various dignitaries spoke at his funeral, it became clear that as staggering as Howe’s achievements were on the ice, he was even greater as a person.

The Gordie Howe his son introduced to the world was in many ways a teacher. Through his words and actions, he showed those around him what it means to live a life you can be proud of. Those lessons formed the backbone of Murray’s eulogy, and later became part of the book Murray published.

This book takes the reader through the hours Murray spent writing the eulogy – the hours immediately after his father’s death – as he gathers his thoughts and memories, and makes sense of what his remarkable father meant to him. The result is nine lessons, built out of hundreds of stories, which show us the man behind the legend and give us a glimpse of what we can learn from this incredible life.

Dr. Murray Howe is head of Sports Medicine Imaging for Toledo Radiological Associates and Promedica Health System’s Sports Care program. An associate clinical professor at the University of Toledo Medical Center, he also serves on the University of Michigan Medical School Admissions Committee. He has four decades of experience as a keynote speaker across Canada and the U.S., covering various topics, including sports medicine, health and wellness, and hockey. The event is being sponsored by Davis Cartage and Farmer’s Garden. Tickets for this event are available at the Lebowsky Box Office or online at www.owossoplayers.com.