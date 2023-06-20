TWO MORE OPPORTUNITIES to see Lebowsky Center’s production of the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes.” A review by the Greater Lansing Ubiquitous Theatre stated, “Owosso gives this madcap, contrived, cute, sassy, romantic old show its full Lebowsky treatment, with a grand ocean liner set (Dirk Rennick, Dan Wenzlick and team) lots of flashy period-ish costumes and 12-piece orchestra under the direction of Matt Meeuwse — all topped off with layers and layers of fabulous tap dancing choreographed by Taylor Engel along with Garrett Bradley, who also directed the entire production. Remaining performances are Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at lebowskycenter.com or at the door.

(Courtesy Photo)