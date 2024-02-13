Lucy Thomas and David Anderson.

(Courtesy Photos)

Lucy Thomas of Howell and David Anderson of Lansing will make their Lebowsky debuts as Anya and Dmitry when the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts presents the musical Anastasia, opening Friday, Feb. 23 for two weekends. Tickets are on sale now at www.lebowskycenter.com or at the Box Office (989) 723-4003.

Based on the 1997 animated film version, the musical explores the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia, who many believed managed to escape when the rest of her family was executed. Rumors that Anastasia might have survived the revolution spark an idea in two con men. They decide to train a naive girl to impersonate the Grand Duchess and swindle money from her wealthy grandmother, the Dowager Empress.

Directed by Garrett Bradley, the show features a large ensemble cast that includes many new performers as well as some Lebowsky veterans. A live orchestra will be directed by John Dillingham.

The haunting ballad “Once Upon a December” is one of the more popular songs from the production, with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for students and seniors and $21 for children 12 and under. All prices include the $3 service charge. Performances are Friday, Feb. 23, Saturday, Feb. 24, Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24, Sunday, Feb. 25, Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

The show is sponsored by Jerry and Connie Voight and Young Cadillac.