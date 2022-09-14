DEPARTING Executive Director Kathy Brooks (left) and new Lebowsky Director Kalleigh Tanton are shown during a reception at the Lebowsky Center on Friday, Sept. 2. Brooks has held the position since 2015.

Tanton has a background in performing arts management and promotion. She is in the process of looking for a home in the Owosso area and is eager to become part of the community and to continue the mission of the theater.

The season’s opening musical, “Kinky Boots,” opened on Friday, Sept. 9. Ticket sales continue for upcoming shows and are available online at lebowskycenter.com or at the box office.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)