The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts Executive Director Kathy Brooks, will retire July 1. Brooks has served as E.D. since 2015, but has been part of the Lebowsky since her performance as a tap-dancing cow in the 1996 Will Roger’s Follies.

“I quickly realized the stage was not my true calling,” Brooks said. Instead, she enjoyed off-stage efforts such as finding props or stage-managing. “I loved being around the creative people!” she said.

During Brooks’ tenure, the theatre has undergone a number of changes, including a rebranding from The Owosso Community Players to The Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, a name that more accurately reflects the current status of the group, according to Brooks. “We serve the Owosso area and beyond with outstanding productions,” Brooks said. “Our audiences have grown tremendously, as has the distance patrons will travel to see our shows.”

“We escalated our growth coming out of the 2007 fire and subsequent rebuild,” Brooks said. She credits the quality and variety of programming for the theater’s success since reopening. She was responsible for bringing in outside entertainment, including tribute bands, magicians, comedians and performing artists. “I wanted to provide other live performing arts experiences beyond our traditional productions,” Brooks said.

Two more outside acts are slated to appear this summer; in June, John Denver tribute artist Ted Vigil will present “Remembering John Denver,” and in August, the Eagles tribute band “Hotel California” will return a second time after last summer’s popular performance at Lebowsky.

Brooks is especially proud of bringing the theater through the pandemic. She sought every possible COVID-19 relief dollar, from state to regional to federal assistance. “And of course, our local donors, who are so loyal to us, sustained us through these past two years,” she said.

“Kathy’s insight into the nonprofit world, as well as her dedication to the Lebowsky Center and our community are remarkable,” said Mike Ash, former Owosso Community Players president. “Working with Kathy all these years has been a great pleasure.”

Current president Sue Ludington said, “I will truly miss Kathy; she has been a great executive director helping us navigate our organization after our rebuild of Lebowsky. From learning about tax credits for our rebuild and understanding their complexity to having many great fundraising successes like Giving Tuesday and our membership program, Kathy has helped us move our organization forward through the years and especially through COVID.”

Brooks thanks former executive director Linda Keenan for teaching her much about her role, but says she has also learned a lot “by doing.” The organization is in the process of hiring her replacement and Brooks will help to train that next leader.

In retirement, Brooks will focus her attention on her own entrepreneurial endeavors and the family business, Farmer’s Garden, while still volunteering at the theater where needed. “I love this theatre and all of our volunteers who do so much to keep things going,” Brooks said.

Beyond her continued contributions to the success of the Lebowsky, Brooks also plans to leave her legacy by raising the money for the creation of an endowment fund. The Lebowsky Center is establishing this endowment for the future sustainability of operations and to provide a basis for its continued growth and success. “By providing a dependable revenue stream, the endowment assures that we will have adequate capital to maintain and expand our production capacity as well as manage the upkeep of the building,” she explained. “I hope this endowment will protect this institution for generations to come,” Brooks said. Those interested in finding out more can contact Brooks at (989) 270-3410.