THE WASH of Owosso, located in Westown at 809 W. Main St., is open and under new ownership. Shown here are new owners Steven and Jessica Myers and their two children.

(Independent Photo/Melissa Shepard

The old laundromat in Westown is now open for business under new owners. Steven and Jessica Myers, who are real estate investors, bought the building in May of 2021. At that time the laundromat was open but not functional, there were no customers coming in and most of the machines weren’t working, so they shut it down. They bought new equipment and remodeled and opened it back up on January 24, 2022 as The Wash of Owosso.

A few things they offer are: wash and fold, pickup and delivery, self-service, commercial laundry, 20 new washers, 20 new dryers, lounge area, change machine, vending machine, soap machine and parking in the back of the building. The building is also locked with a key code for after hours and the laundromat is attended Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Laundry pick-ups are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with a 24-hour turn around, but laundry can also be dropped off at the store. Drop-offs are on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Customers can find out more information or sign up for services at www.thewashofowosso.com. They can also be reached on Facebook and Instagram. Store hours are 7 days a week, 365 days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; with an attendant there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.