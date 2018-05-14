THE SHIAWASSEE FREE MEDICAL CLINIC was selected as the latest recipient of the 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area on Monday, May 7 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso. Sandy Jessen made the case for the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic, and the 100+ Women members also heard presentations on behalf of the Owosso Community Players and Family Life Services.

The 100+ Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area was formed in 2016 by Lisa Hood, Sue Ludington, Cindy Schluckebier and Becky Hartnagle. The group includes 221 members, 93 of whom attended the May 7 voting meeting. Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic volunteers Sandy Jessen (left) and Beverly Vandenberg-Emery accepted the check on May 7, which pushed the 100+ Women of Owosso’s donation total to $160,700 through eight meetings.

Also during the May 7 meeting, Shelly Safi, from SafeCenter, gave a heartwarming thank you to the 100+ Women of Owosso members for the group’s February donations. Past recipient Kim Bowen, from Welcome Home Veterans, also spoke during the meeting, giving an update on the development of the veterans home in Bancroft. In total, 19 members submitted nomination forms during the May 7 meeting, and 11 charities were represented.

(Courtesy Photo)