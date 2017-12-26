by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

The last regular Owosso City Council meeting of the year was held at city hall on Monday, Dec. 18. Council members have officially narrowed down the city manager candidates from four to two: Nathan Henne and Aaron Desentz. The original four candidates were interviewed in council chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 6 after a public “meet and greet” event held at the Steam Railroading Institute on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Henne is originally from the Owosso area, but currently is working as the city manager of Springfield; a position he has held since 2013. Springfield, with a population of about 5,200, is located in the Battle Creek area.

Desentz is currently the city manager of Leslie and has held that position since 2015. Leslie, located south of Lansing, has a population of just over 1,800.

Both Henne and Desentz will be brought back for a second interview. Current Owosso City Manager Don Crawford had initially announced he plans to retire in February, but will stay on longer if needed.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika voiced the possibility of hiring the Michigan Municipal League if a completely new candidate search is ultimately required. The MML is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to connecting ideas, resources and people together within the state of Michigan.

Also during the meeting, Curwood Festival Board President Dave Minarik presented the city with a check for $1,000 to help defer maintenance costs of Curwood Castle. Council member Elaine Greenway graciously accepted the check on behalf of the city.

The next council meeting is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.