The final day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election is Tuesday, Oct. 9. Interested residents have until 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 to register at their local election office. In the city of Perry, persons may register to vote from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly Street.

The mandatory accuracy test of election equipment will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in Perry City Council chambers.

Perry City Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, city of Perry residents may call Clerk Devin Miller, (517) 625-6155, ext. 224.