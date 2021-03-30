(Courtesy Photo)

The Citizen of the Year Award is the most prestigious award presented to a Shiawassee County resident. The individual must have demonstrated an active interest and significant involvement in community affairs in Shiawassee County and has through their efforts contributed to the betterment of the community. The Chamber is honored to partner with The Argus-Press as the permanent sponsor of the award. The award has been presented annually since 1982.

Larry Johnson has been selected as the 2021 Citizen of the Year. Larry is the Health Director for the Shiawassee County Health Department; he has been with the department for over twenty years.

The nominator stated, “Larry went above and beyond to keep the citizens of Shiawassee County safe and continuously provided updates with current information and numbers.” Larry’s dedication to Shiawassee County, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and his exceptional service during difficult circumstances was praised.

Larry earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary-environmental studies from Michigan State University and a Master of Science degree in environmental science from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The Citizen of the Year will be formally honored, along with the recipients of the ATHENA Award, Community Champion Award, Entrepreneur Award, Heart of Shiawassee Award, Innovation Award, Ambassador Rising Star Award, Chairman’s Award and Mission Award at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner and Awards Night on Thursday, June 10 at Bear Creek Farm Event Barn in Laingsburg.