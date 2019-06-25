LARRY HOLMES III, a member of the Durand High School trap team, hit 99 out of 100 targets at the Michigan State High School Clay Target League (MSHSCTL) state competition on Saturday, June 15 in Mason to finish second in the state among more than 1,500 high school trap shooters. While Holmes was edged out for the state championship, he finished the 2019 season as the best shooter in his conference, hitting 24.5 targets out of 25. Overall, the DHS trap team, in its first season of competition, finished fifth in its conference out of seven teams. The team was founded and coached by DHS graduate Derrick Alward.

Holmes, who can be seen on June 15 showing off his state competition medals with Coach Alward, is entering his senior year of high school. He is homeschooled by his parents, which allows the standout trap shooter time to till, plant, fertilize and harvest his family’s 600 to 700 acres of farmland.

The DHS trap team is open to students in grades six through 12. The 2019 team was comprised of primarily younger shooters, from grades six through eight. Holmes has been shooting since he was 10 years old, and the young marksman’s expertise was instrumental in the team’s growth this season. Larry’s younger teammates regularly looked to him for tips, which Larry was happy to provide. Holmes says he counseled his more inexperienced teammates to keep their head on the stock, keep their elbow up, use both eyes when aiming and to try to shoot targets while they are on the rise.

Holmes will compete in the high school trap shooting national competition in Mason – from Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, July 14 – against the best shooters from 27 states. Holmes uses a Browning XT Trap Combo when shooting trap. He is also an avid hunter, with deer, pheasant and geese among his favorite targets.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)