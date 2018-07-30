RICHARD AND ROBIN NEVINS, shown with the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce scissors in the center, recently purchased Lance’s Bakery from Lance Ellenberg. The popular Owosso business is located at 309 N. Washington Street. The current plan is to keep hours of operation the same for now, though there might be some adjustment later.

Gathered in front of the bakery on Monday, July 23 for the ribbon cutting were (from left) SRCC Ambassador Bev Cords, Owosso council member Elaine Greenway, Janet Bates (employee), Jennifer and Lance Ellenberg, Robin and Richard Nevins, Kristen Brown (employee), Delaney Springsdorf (employee), Jaclyn Oliver (employee), Tracy Hilgendorf from The Independent Newsgroup and SRCC Ambassador Julianne Ackerson.

SRCC Vice President Sue Kadlek was also in attendance on Monday.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)