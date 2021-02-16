Wednesday, Feb. 17 is Ash Wednesday and Laingsburg United Methodist Church (LUMC) is providing multiple ways for people to participate in services as well as the ceremonial placement of ashes, traditionally done in the form of a cross on the forehead.

Ashes to Go with a brief prayer will be available during several time slots throughout the day on Feb. 17: 7:30 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. People are asked to drive around to the back of the church using the driveway along the south side of the building, and someone will be there to impose ashes. Face masks will be worn and all safety precautions taken. Participants will also be offered a printout of the Lenten devotional that will be used throughout the season of Lent. The church is located at 210 Crum St., Laingsburg.

A pre-recorded Ash Wednesday worship experience will also be available on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 6 a.m., Wednesday Feb. 17. Links are available at www.laingsburgumc.org. The service can be viewed anytime.

“Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the sacred season of Lent when we reflect on Jesus’ life leading up to Easter Sunday, which is April 4 this year,” said LUMC Pastor Tiffany Newsom. “We hope our community will come and experience the traditional imposition of ashes, allow us to pray with them and share in this holy time of year. All are welcome.”

People who are unable to come to the church but would like access to the Lenten devotional material and contact the church through Facebook, by email at laingsburgumc@gmail.com, or by phone at (517) 651-5531. They’ll be sent a link to download and print it at home, or they can be added to the weekly Lenten devotional e-mail list.