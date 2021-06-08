PARADES, CARNIVAL RIDES AND VENDOR FOOD FAVS all returned to Laingsburg during the 38th annual Laingsburg Lions Club Springtime Festival that kicked-off Thursday, May 27 and continued through Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. So far, 2021 has seen the return of several mid-Michigan festivals with the Springtime Festival adding to that list.

The Laingsburg Springtime Festival drew in crowds of both residents and visitors over a summer holiday weekend when some people tend to gravitate to heading north. The Laingsburg Lions Club, a longtime service organization to the area, has always worked to keep the festival a central part of the community.

Some of the fun happenings included in the festival were Rides by Arnold Amusements, a parade on Saturday featuring grand marshals Larry and Pam Wagner and the Lions Club King and Queen Tom and Shirley Mahoney, Drive-Thru Lions Chicken BBQ, an arts and crafts show, the popular Sunday morning breakfast at the American Legion and many other fun activities for all ages.

On Monday, May 31, American Legion Post 248 held a Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery.

Lions Club President Cindy Arthur shared how “amazing” it was to witness the festival come together. “I want to thank the community. If it wasn’t for them, this wouldn’t have been so successful.” Arthur was also pleased with the support from outside communities, observing a large number of visitors to Laingsburg.

The festival is a fundraising endeavor. Proceeds raised by the Laingsburg Lions will go toward playground equipment at Bates Scout Park.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)