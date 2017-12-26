Laingsburg Eye Care, located at 252 E. Grand River Rd. in Laingsburg, will be closed for the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Monday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 29. Dr. Brandon opened in March of 1999, and after nearly two decades of serving the community, she felt it was time for an update. A wall will be moved to make another room for Dr. Brandon, new paint, carpet and frame boards will be added, and the reception area will be updated. Dr. Brandon and the staff members of Laingsburg Eye Care are very excited to complete the renovations, and they want patients to know that if they have an emergency, Dr. Brandon will still be available to see them. During the week the office is closed, patients can call (517) 651-6608 for emergency services.

Laingsburg Eye Care to Undergo Renovations was last modified: by