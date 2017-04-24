THE LAINGSBURG Educational Advancement Foundation had netted more than $16,500 as it kicked off the celebration of its 25th anniversary during its 8th annual Reverse Raffle fundraiser held recently at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath Township. The event, which was a sell-out for the second time with only 160 raffle tickets available, raises money for grants for Laingsburg Community Schools teachers, student groups, and staff.

The $3,000 grand-prize winner was Matthew Perry (shown holding check with LEAF President April Rowley) of Laingsburg. Tess Clarkson, also of Laingsburg, received $500 as the second-to-last name drawn. Several other winners took home a total of $1,000 in cash, or more than $10,000 worth of non-cash prizes such as golf packages, artwork and crafts from area artists, gift certificates to local businesses, and Lugnuts suite passes. There were also side games, including 50/50 drawings and second-chance raffles.

The raffle has generated more than $77,000 in its eight-year run. This year, LEAF gave more than $15,000 in grants to LCS, thanks to fundraisers like the raffle, according to LEAF board member and Reverse Raffle chairman Dane Nickols.

“We especially want to thank Eagle Eye’s owners and managers who helped us tremendously by donating some of their fees,” said Nickols, who was honored during the event for being the longest-serving board member and one of the foundation’s founders. “We couldn’t have had as much success without them. The myriad donors who provide significant items for our silent auction and prize list are also key to helping us support our kids and teachers.”

(Courtesy Photo)